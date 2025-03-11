The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of work to do during the 2025 NFL offseason. Kansas City is still licking their wounds after getting embarrassed during Super Bowl 59. Now the Chiefs are hard at work adding pieces to upgrade the roster, including one addition to their defensive secondary.

The Chiefs have signed former Charger CB Kristian Fulton to a two-year contract worth $20 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Fulton's contract includes $15 million fully guaranteed.

Fulton adds some important depth to Kansas City's secondary. He is projected to compete with Jaylen Watson for one of Kansas City's two outside cornerback roles ahead of the 2025 season. As a result, Trent McDuffie may receive an opportunity to slide inside from time to time.

Fulton was a second-round pick by the Titans in the 2020 NFL Draft. He did not live up to expectations in Tennessee and headed to Los Angeles in free agency last offseason. Now Fulton gets a chance to play for a legitimate Super Bowl contender in 2025.

Fulton has logged 210 total tackles, 32 passes defensed, and five interceptions during his five-year NFL career.

Chiefs fans are hopeful that he will take another step forward in his development while playing in Steve Spagnuolo's defense.

Chiefs give Patrick Mahomes a $30 million LT, new RB on first day of NFL free agency

The Chiefs also made a pair of big moves during the first day of NFL free agency on Monday.

First, the Chiefs agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract with former 49ers tackle Jaylon Moore. The move gives Patrick Mahomes a big upgrade at left tackle.

Moore may not be an elite left tackle, but he should be an upgrade over what Kansas City was working with in 2024. The Chiefs shuffled between Wanya Morris, Kingsley Suamataia, and DJ Humphries at left tackle last season. At one point, the Chiefs even bumped guard Joe Thuney out to left tackle.

None of that will be necessary in 2024, especially because Joe Thuney is now a Bear.

The Chiefs also added another former 49ers player, this time running back Elijah Mitchell. He got a one-year contract worth up to $3.5 million per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Mitchell burst onto the scene with an impressive rookie season, rushing for 963 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games in 2021 season.

Mitchell joins Isiah Pacheco and Carson Steele in the backfield for the Chiefs.

Hopefully the Chiefs can make a few more additions before the 2025 NFL Draft.