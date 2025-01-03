While the Kansas City Chiefs have already clinched their playoff spot, head coach Andy Reid has yet to divulge whether or not the starters will play in Week 18. One that is for certain however is that the Chiefs are set to see the return of one of their key defensive pieces.

Cornerback Jaylen Watson has been designated to return from injured reserve. Furthermore, he is expected to practice on Friday, via Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.

Watson has been out since Week 7 after breaking his fibula. Originally expected to keep him out for the remainder of the season, Watson has beat all timetables. While he is unlikely to play in Week 18 despite his designation, having Watson healthy and ready for the playoffs would be a massive boost.

Before going down with his injury, the cornerback allowed just 15 receptions for 192 scoreless yards. He earned a stellar 70.9 grade from Pro Football Focus over his six starts. Watson's coverage grade of 74.2 is even better, ranking 26th out of 219 safeties. His six pass breakups have already matched his career high.

Article Continues Below

The Chiefs enter the final week of the regular season ranked 14th in pass defense, allowing 212.4 yards per game. Kansas City overall ranks fourth in total defense, allowing 310.8 YPG. Adding Watson back into the mix should tighten things up on the back end. Overall, it makes the team's scary defense even more frightening.

Jaylen Watson will still have a few more hurdles to leap before his official return, especially coming off of such a serious. But he has been putting in the work and is intent on making a difference down the stretch for the Chiefs, via Schultz.

Designating Watson to return is the first step in Kansas City getting their star cornerback back. Their hoping his late addition gives the team the extra firepower they need to pull of an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat.