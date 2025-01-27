The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl. Even though Buffalo fought hard in this game, they fell just short in another Kansas City one-possession win. This is a familiar story for NFL fans. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have beaten Josh Allen and the Bills four times in the last five years. According to OptaStats, that is another entry in the record books for Kansas City.

The Bills lost at Arrowhead Stadium to the Chiefs in the 2020 AFC Championship Game 38-24. Over the next three years, Buffalo fell short in the Divisional Round each year. Two of those were to Kansas City, in 2021 at Arrowhead and 2023 in Buffalo. Their 2022 postseason ended with a home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chiefs have been to the Super Bowl five times in Mahomes' seven years as a starter. While Allen and the Bills have had a great half-decade run, they cannot beat Kansas City in January. They have done well in the regular season, however, beating Kansas City in each of the last four meetings.

Beating the Chiefs is nearly impossible in the playoffs. Mahomes is 20-3 in the postseason, losing to Tom Brady twice and Joe Burrow once. Chiefs haters will point out poor officiating that benefits Kansas City seemingly every time. That happened in this game with 4th & 1 in the fourth quarter.

Josh Allen plunged forward on 4th & 1 near midfield early in the fourth quarter. It looked to the naked eye like he got the first down but he was spotted inches short. The replay review showed just how close it was but went Kansas City's way. Buffalo had plenty of opportunities after that call, but many will point to that as the reason KC won.