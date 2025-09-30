One of the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive linemen, Jawaan Taylor, who is tasked with protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes every week, has announced his engagement.

Taylor announced his engagement to his girlfriend on Instagram. He proposed in front of a heart made out of roses. It appears someone was playing the violin when the proposal happened.

Congratulations to Taylor and his fiancée. He is not the only Chiefs player to get engaged recently, as Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift in August 2025.

Jawaan Taylor's Chiefs teammates react to his engagement

Various players from the Chiefs commented on Taylor's post. Mahomes simply commented, “Congrats!!!” Running back Kareem Hunt saluted him and commented the paying hands emoji as well.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy commented, “Congrats[,] family,” and fellow offensive lineman Creed Humphrey said, “Congrats!!” The Chiefs' official Instagram account also congratulated Taylor on the major announcement. Charles Omenihu said, “Congrats[,] bro !”

Additionally, Calias Campbell, who is in the midst of his second stint with the Arizona Cardinals, commented, “Congrats[,] big dawg!!!” Campbell and Taylor were teammates on the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.

Taylor is in the midst of his third season with the Chiefs. He started his career with the Jaguars in 2019, who drafted him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played college football at Florida from 2016 to 2018.

During the 2023 offseason, Taylor signed a four-year contract with the Chiefs. In his first season with the Chiefs, Taylor helped lead them to a Super Bowl victory.

In his second season with the Chiefs, they made the Super Bowl. However, they were blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the game.

Now, the Chiefs are on a roll after winning two straight games. They started the season 0-2 before beating the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens. Their next game will be against the Jaguars on Monday Night Football in Week 5.