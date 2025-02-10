The Kansas City Chiefs fell just short of their three-peat attempt in Super Bowl 59. Kansas City got blown out by Philadelphia, losing 40-22 in a game that was not nearly as close as the final score suggests. Now the Chiefs must transition into offseason mode and try to give themselves a chance to return to the Super Bowl next season.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is still processing what went wrong during the most important game of his career. He admitted that he needed to play much better to give his team a chance to win the Super Bowl.

“There's things I still need to get better at, and they showed tonight on the biggest stage,” said Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time MVP before turning 30. “I can't be out there making bad plays worse. Sometimes I get to where I want to make a big play to spark us. Tonight they were going to make me be a fundamental quarterback, stay in the pocket and take what was there, and I still have to get better at that.”

Kansas City is usually the team benefitting from their opponent making mistakes. Instead, the Chiefs were the undisciplined team on Sunday.

Mahomes threw two interceptions during the first half. This is something he has only done five other times during his career. One of those interceptions was returned for a touchdown by Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean.

The Chiefs mounted a comeback in the second half, scoring all 22 of their points after halftime. Unfortunately, they dug themselves too deep a hole during their second-quarter meltdown.

Patrick Mahomes sends powerful message to Chiefs fans in first post after Super Bowl 59

The Chiefs, as well as Chiefs fans, will not forget this year's Super Bowl for a long time. It will be a painful reminder of what could have been the greatest moment in franchise history.

It did not take Mahomes long to address Chiefs fans in a post on social media. He sent a simple message shortly after the game.

“Appreciate all the love and support from #ChiefsKingdom,” Mahomes wrote in the post, which he published late on Sunday night. “I let y'all down today. I'll always continue to work and try and learn and be better for it. Want to give thanks to God for every opportunity he has given me.”

Mahomes tried to put an optimistic slant on his message, ending the post with a promise that Kansas City would return to the Super Bowl.

“We will be back,” the post concluded.

The Chiefs will be more motivated than ever to return to the Super Bowl during the 2025 NFL season.