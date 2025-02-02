The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is preparing to play in yet another Super Bowl, took a moment to reflect on the stunning Luka Doncic trade Sunday. Doncic is leaving Dallas and heading to Los Angeles, in a three-way trade with the Lakers and Utah Jazz. In return, the Mavericks are getting Anthony Davis.

Mahomes was just as stunned as anyone else by the trade.

“I'm sick rn,” Mahomes said on X, formerly Twitter.

Mahomes did clarify his remarks somewhat on Sunday, appearing to feel a little better.

“Kyrie and AD going to be nice tho!” he added.

The Chiefs quarterback is known to attend Mavericks games, to watch Doncic play. It will be interesting to see if Mahomes continues that tradition, since the team has moved on from the superstar. Mahomes played his college football in Texas, at Texas Tech. Mahomes is from Tyler, Texas, which is an hour and a half drive from Dallas.

The Chiefs quarterback has bigger fish to fry at the moment, as the team plays in the Super Bowl against Philadelphia on February 9.

Patrick Mahomes was a fan of Luka Doncic

Mahomes was often seen at Mavericks playoff games. The Chiefs quarterback is known to be a fan of other sports. He even played baseball and is involved heavily in the Kansas City Royals organization.

The Chiefs quarterback is getting a chance on February 9 to win his fourth Super Bowl. He's getting a re-match with the Philadelphia Eagles, who he already defeated once in the big game. Mahomes, like Doncic, is seen as one of the most elite players of his sport. The Chiefs quarterback has three Super Bowl MVP trophies to go with his rings.

Doncic has done just about everything in his NBA career, meanwhile, except win a championship. He's made the last five All-Star games, and he's been named First Team All-NBA five years in a row. He was also the Rookie of the Year in 2019.

The Mavericks traded Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round draft pick. In return, the Lakers also receive Maxi Kleber and Markief Morris. Doncic was apparently shocked to learn of the deal, and it makes sense. He just led Dallas to the NBA Finals last season, and was the face of that franchise. He's also still got plenty of years in the league ahead of him.

Time will tell who the true winner is in this trade. Clearly, it will take some time for the Chiefs quarterback to get used to seeing Doncic in another uniform.