The Kansas City Chiefs entered Week 5's edition of “Monday Night Football” against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road, looking to go over .500 for the first time in the 2025 NFL regular season. The reigning AFC champions suffered two straight losses to start the season before taking down the New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 and Week 4, respectively.

The Chiefs also got some good news before the Jaguars game, with speedy wide receiver Xavier Worthy getting the green light to play. Worthy surprisingly got a questionable label before the contest, but he's clearly healthy enough to give it a go.

In the first quarter versus Jacksonville, Worthy even teamed up with Kansas City superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes made multiple fake handoffs before getting the ball to Worthy, who used his incredible speed to escape Jaguars defenders and get the Chiefs a first down.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs went deep into their bag of tricks 👀pic.twitter.com/mDjcisLh6U — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 7, 2025

Worthy missed two games after suffering an injury in Week 1's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He returned to action in Week 4's Ravens game and provided a spark to the Chiefs' attack.

The former Texas Longhorns star wideout had 83 receiving yards on five receptions and eight targets to go along with 38 rushing yards on two carries to help Kansas City pull off a 37-20 victory over Lamar Jackson and the Ravens at home.

Selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Chiefs, Worthy is looking to better his rookie campaign in the league. In the 2024 season, Worthy appeared in 17 games and amassed totals of 638 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 59 receptions and 98 targets for the Chiefs, who came just a win short of completing the first-ever Super Bowl three-peat in NFL history.

Just 22 years old, Worthy should be able to carve out a bigger role on the Chiefs' offense alongside fellow wide receivers Tyquan Thornton and Hollywood Brown.

Once done with the Jaguars game, Worthy and the Chiefs will look forward to a high-profile matchup against the reigning NFC North division champions, the Detroit Lions, in Week 6 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.