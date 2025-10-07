Patrick Mahomes answered critics ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Monday Night Football clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

When ESPN’s – and teammate Travis Kelce’s brother – Jason Kelce asked Mahomes about claims that he is not pushing the ball down the field, the star quarterback explained his thought process when it comes to taking chances down the field.

“You have to navigate the entire team,” Mahomes said ahead of the primetime match-up. “You have to know when to be aggressive, when not to be aggressive, when to give guys chances and when not to. That comes with reps, that comes with how the season is going, that comes with how the [Chiefs] defense is playing, and luckily for me, with [Steve Spagnuolo’s] defense, I know I can take some of those chances knowing they can give the ball right back to me.”

Mahomes has already started to prove the doubters wrong, throwing for 939 yards and seven touchdowns with only one interception through the first four games of the season.

The two-time AP MVP and the three-time Super Bowl champion credited his newfound connection with wide receiver Tyquan Thornton to his solid start to the 2025 season.

Thornton has 10 receptions for 182 yards and three touchdowns through the first four games of the season. He and Mahomes connected for touchdowns in three consecutive weeks between Weeks 2 and 4. Kansas City acquired Thornton in the 2025 offseason after the 25-year-old wideout spent the previous three seasons with the New England Patriots.

“If you throw that ball up, he’s going to get it or nobody’s going to get it,” Mahomes continued when talking about Thornton during his interview with ESPN. “You have to give guys the opportunities to make plays.”

The Chiefs are looking to improve to 3-2 with a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football.