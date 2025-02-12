Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs came up short in Super Bowl 59, suffering a 40-22 blowout defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. In the wake of this crushing season-ending defeat, Kelce broke the silence on this loss, keeping it real on where things went wrong for the Chiefs as their quest to win their third straight Super Bowl came up short.

Like many of his teammates, Kelce struggled to get much of anything going in this one, as he hauled in just four catches for 39 yards. The end result was one of the worst losses of his entire tenure with Kansas City, and he was brutally honest when discussing where things went wrong for his squad against Philadelphia.

“It just wasn't our day,” Kelce said on his “New Heights” podcast. “Couldn't find a lick of momentum. I'm kicking myself for some of the tiny, tiny decisions I made on the field. I wasn't the best leader that I could be in motivating my guys and keeping my guys calm, cool, collected, and I put a lot of that on myself as the guy that's been in the building for 12 years and seen a lot of football and actually seen a situation just like this in the Super Bowl. It's a tough pill to swallow, it's a hard reality.”

Travis Kelce's future up in the after Chiefs' Super Bowl loss

While it may seem natural to assume that the Chiefs will return as a top Super Bowl contender in 2025, Kelce may not be a part of their plans. Reports surfaced ahead of this game suggesting that Kelce could opt to retire this offseason, and he has remained tight-lipped on what his plans are after this crushing defeat.

It's clear that, at 35 years old, Kelce is not the player he once was, but he still managed to haul in 97 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns in 2024, making him one of the top tight ends in the league. Time will tell what the future holds for him, and the Chiefs and their fans will be anxiously waiting to see whether he returns for the 2025 campaign.