Travis Hunter has been the talk of the NFL Draft, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is the newest to enter that conversation. After Hunter won the Heisman Trophy, it didn't surprise many.

However, he was the first player since Charles Woodson in 1997 to win the Heisman Trophy as a defensive back. Mind you, the Colorado football star also played wide receiver. He led the Big 12 Conference in receptions and touchdowns.

His acumen on both sides of the field have intrigued many, including Kelce. While some players are saying he should stick with one position, the Chiefs tight end doesn't think that.

Interestingly enough, it's the opposite.

“I think he's proven that he needs to play both sides of the ball,” Kelce said via TMZ.

As a defensive back, he was one of the best in the country. Not to mention, he was dominating at the receiver position. While his defensive numbers aren't eye-popping, he proved to be a shutdown corner.

His former head coach, Deion Sanders, knew how special Hunter was once he started coaching him. Like Kelce, Sanders knows that the Heisman Trophy winner can play both positions.

As mentioned earlier, plenty of people only see him playing one position. For instance, Richard Sherman thinks that Hunter should focus on the defensive back position.

He made an interesting point. Sherman elaborated that the Colorado football star is a more natural fit at the defensive back position, compared to wide receiver.

Plenty of receivers are freak athletes. Not to say that Hunter isn't, but some of these receivers are between 6'1 and 6'4 with the same speed.

On the flip side, Sanders's pupil has shown to be a lockdown corner. Quarterbacks won't throw to his side of the field. If they do, it'll result in a pass deflection, an incompletion, or an interception.

Still, the NFL Draft is a little over a month away. Hunter has made his case to teams for being the No. 1 pick. Regardless if he goes first or not, he'll be the first defensive back and wide receiver taken off of the board.

The resume speaks for itself, as well as nailing his interviews and executive raving about his high character.

Whether or not the Chiefs will take on Hunter's future team remains to be seen. However, if it does happen, then Kelce will hope that he plays both positions, just like he did in college.