While the future seeemed uncertain for Kansas City Chiefs' Marquise Brown, there is some finality to the situation as the team has re-signed the wide receiver to a one-year, $11 million contract according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. There had been many rumors surrounding the Chiefs receiver like the Buffalo Bills snatching up the star, but he will stay with the team as they look to recover from the Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“The Chiefs are re-signing WR Hollywood Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million, sources tell me and [Ian Rapoport],” Pelissero said on his X, formerly Twitter, account. “Still only 27, Brown missed most of last season with a freak injury, but played well after returning for the stretch run. Speed staying in Kansas City.”

Brown would miss most of the season from an injury suffered in the preseason where he would make his Chiefs debut on Dec. 21 against the Houston Texans. That would be one of the two regular season games he would take part in, though he would play every playoff game as there is no doubt he looks to have a more consistent year next go-around.

Marquise Brown looks to have a more consistent year with the Chiefs

The Chiefs star wide receiver had to be hospitalized in the August 10 preseason contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars where he suffered a sternoclavicular joint dislocation. In what is considered to be a “freak injury” as Pelissero put it in his post on his social media page, it could be considered a forgettable season for Brown, but he would say the opposite as he took to X after the Super Bowl loss to share his appreciation.

“Proud of the guys, season I’ll never forget, don’t know what the future holds but Thank you Jesus for the opportunity we had tonight…Back To Work,” Brown said.

At 27 years old, Kasnas City is the third team in his NFL journey as he started with the Baltimore Ravens where the Florida-native was the 25th overall pick in the 2019 draft. After three seasons with Baltimore, he would spend two years with the Arizona Cardinals, but didn't find consistent success where he was hoping to get with the Chiefs.

Brown will have to wait a bit longer to see the results on the field, but he has a chance this summer to get fully healthy and prepared for what he hopes will be his best season yet at the professional level.