At the end of the first half of the second NFL game of the 2025 season, the Kansas City Chiefs found themselves in a unique position.

After failing to get much of anything done in the first two quarters, a situation made all the more challenging by an early Xavier Worthy injury, Patrick Mahomes connected with Tyquan Thornton on a massive 38-yard completion with just 35 seconds left to play, and suddenly found themselves nipping at field goal range. The problem? The team was low on time-outs, with a sideline Noah Gray catch ruled in bounds forcing the team to run out the kicking unit on a rolling clock, with just 15 seconds available to get off the field goal.

Would the Chiefs be able to execute in Brazil, making the game a one-score contest? Or would they come up just short for one reason or another?

Running into formation with just 11 seconds to get everyone on the same page, long snapper James Winchester shot the ball back to punter Matt Araiza, who held it in place for kicker Harrison Butker to send it through the uprights.

The Chiefs SOMEHOW convert on the field goal to end the first half with no time to spare 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ETSB7GdWmY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 6, 2025

Now granted, a 59-yard field goal is always impressive no matter who kicks it, as Butker officially beat out Jake Elliott of the Philadelphia Eagles for the longest make of the season so far, but doing so with a running clock and no margin for error? Goodness, that makes the accomplishment all the more impressive, especially considering how little the Chiefs' offense had going on up to that point in the game.