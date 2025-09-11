After Kansas City head coach Andy Reid's encouraging Xavier Worthy shoulder injury update amid preparation for Week 2's Super Bowl rematch against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles, the star wide receiver returned to practice on Thursday. Worthy suffered a shoulder injury in Kansas City's 27-21 season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday.

Worthy was seen on the practice field going through drills, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“A good sign: Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy, who injured his shoulder just six days ago, returned to practice today on a limited basis,” Pelissero reported.

The Chiefs tacked on nine fourth-quarter points, but couldn't limit the Chargers' offense from scoring a touchdown, which proved to ultimately be the difference in the second half of a six-point loss to open the season.

Dianna Russini encouraging update on Chiefs’ Xavier Worthy

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was reportedly on pace to return for Week 2. Ahead of the Chiefs' Super Bowl rematch against the defending champion Eagles, Worthy's return is still a possibility for Kansas City, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

“The Kansas City way is to keep everything very private, especially injuries,” Russini said Thursday via Scoop City. “You know how Andy does business there, day to day. They’ve actually given a little bit more, it’s not just day to day. It’s more of a week-to-week, and I think the fact that he’s being put on short-term IR is good for now. I think those are one of those situations where they have to wait and see and see how the week progresses as well.

“But for now, I think that’s good. So I think the chances of him playing against the Philadelphia Eagles are obviously very slim, but I wouldn't be surprised if he suits up for Sunday Night Football against the Giants.” Russini concluded.

Seeing Worthy back on the field for practice is as encouraging a sign as any ahead of Week 2's matchup. However, given it's an early regular-season test against the defending champions, it'll be difficult for Worthy not to want to give it a shot despite suffering a shoulder injury in Week 1's 27-21 loss to the Chargers.