A few days after the Williamson County District Court decided not to press charges against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy, his ex-fiancee, American track and field athlete Tia Jones, filed a protective order against him that was ultimately granted. The 21-year-old out of the University of Texas at Austin is now taking action against his former partner.

Worthy is suing Jones for an amount ranging between $250,000 and $1 million on the grounds that she stole or destroyed more than $150,000 worth of his property, while also physically attacking him and damaging his reputation, per TMZ. The No. 28 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was arrested on March 7 on the charge of domestic assault by impeding the breathing or circulation.

Worthy alleges that Jones made false claims against him in an effort to extort his valuable possessions. Prior to the heated altercation between the two, the wideout says he found out his then-fiancee committed infidelity. He says he asked her to leave a home that he purchased and they lived in together, offering to help Jones secure an apartment until she “got back on her feet.”

According to Worthy, she instead lashed out, scratched his face, pulled out chunks of his hair and trashed his game room. He took pictures of where the hair was allegedly ripped from his head. The Fresno, California native also said that Jones has exhibited this pattern of behavior while in a previous relationship.

Xavier Worthy was a two-time First-Team All-Big 12 selection with the Longhorns, but he became even more prominent after he set a new record in the 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine (4.21 seconds). His elite speed persuaded the Chiefs to trade up to grab him in the draft. He then proceeded to record 59 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns in his rookie campaign. Worthy also totaled 19 catches, 287 yards and three scores in three playoff games.

While no charges are being filed against the receiver regarding the March 7 incident, a different legal battle could be set to transpire in the coming months.