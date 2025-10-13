Everyone on the Kansas City Chiefs is thrilled about Rashee Rice's return, as the third-year wideout is coming back from his six-game suspension.

Among those excited is seventh-year defensive end Charles Owenihu, who took to X, formerly Twitter, to respond to the news of Rice's return.

“4 is free,” he wrote on X.

On Monday, October 13, 2025, Rice's suspension was lifted, and he returned to the Chiefs. He will be eligible to play in their Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Owenihu has been with the Chiefs for as long as Rice. He signed with the team during the 2023 free agency period after being with the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers.

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice's suspension

Rice was suspended for six games after his car crash that took place in Dallas, Texas, in July 2025. He pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges: collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury.

He chose to serve the suspension at the start of the 2025 season. This makes him available for the home stretch of the year, barring any injuries. Additionally, it gave him extra time to heal from his knee injury suffered in 2024.

Before his injury, Rice was on a tear in 2024. However, he got injured on a play where Patrick Mahomes collided with him while chasing a defender after throwing an interception.

He had 24 catches through four games for 288 yards and two touchdowns. All signs pointed towards Rice building on his promising rookie year, in which he caught 79 passes for 938 yards. He also scored seven receiving touchdowns.

Rice was a second round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He played college football at SMU before being drafted by the Chiefs. They won a Super Bowl in his first year with the team, and he played a crucial role in their postseason success. He had an NFL record 26 catches during the playoffs, the most for a rookie.

His return game will be against the Raiders, the Chiefs' division rival. They will then have a game against the Buffalo Bills, led by 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen.