Travis Kelce ascended to new NFL history for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Leapfrogging Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten in the process.

Kelce caught three passes for 40 yards before halftime against the Detroit Lions. But now he's second among league tight ends in receiving yards — catapulting past Witten.

Travis Kelce passes Jason Witten for the 2nd-most receiving yards in primetime games in NFL history 🌃#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Amnd4ubSpM — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) October 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

By jumping the famed Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowler, Kelce now has one man left to beat who's beloved in Chiefs Kingdom: Tony Gonzalez, who ended his career compiling 15,127 receiving yards in his illustrious career.

Kelce helped lead one last scoring drive for K.C. before the second quarter ended. His teammate Patrick Mahomes took advantage of the Lions being offsides and scored on a one-yard touchdown keeper, putting the Chiefs up 13-10.

Travis Kelce, Chiefs struggling vs. Lions?

This matchup at Arrowhead Stadium became a key rematch from a 2023 meeting. Detroit opened the season stunning the then-world champion Chiefs 21-20 that evening.

K.C. and Kelce had their share of struggles against this version of the Lions. Although Kansas City watched a rare Jared Goff touchdown reception get overturned on the opening drive.

Kansas City, though, struggled to establish the running game by settling for just 38 yards. Mahomes, Kelce and the vaunted Chiefs air attack racked up 122 yards. The three-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player took two sacks in the first half — explaining the early offensive woes.

The Chiefs additionally struggled during third downs — going 0-for-3 there to close out the first half. Though K.C. converted on two fourth down tries out of three attempts.