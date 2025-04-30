In a recent episode of the New Heights Podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce, the older brother shared information that Chiefs fans will love to hear.

At the end of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs drafted an offensive tackle from the national championship squad, the Ohio State Buckeyes. KC picked Josh Simmons 32nd overall after the Chiefs traded down with the Philadelphia Eagles. ESPN ranked Simmons the 3rd-ranked OT and 24th overall player. He ended up as the fourth tackle drafted, and he should be cleared to return to activities around August.

Jason Kelce mentioned that he believes Simmons has the chance to be the steal of the draft for the Chiefs. Simmons is recovering from a patella tendon injury suffered in the loss against Oregon in the regular season, and that played a big part in him falling in the first round. Kelce mentioned on the podcast that he believes Simmons would have been the top tackle drafted if it hadn't been for the injury.

“He’s one of the guys I actually watched a little bit,” Kelce said on the podcast. “I absolutely love this guy on tape. The way he moves reminds me a lot of some high-level players. The way he bends and plays with his butt low to the ground. His arms only say 33, but he feels like he’s got much bigger length than that. He is big, he’s strong, he moves people, he’s an outstanding pass blocker. This and the Eagles' first-round picks were two of the biggest steals in the draft. I’m not just saying that because they’re both our teams. I really think if Josh Simmons doesn’t tear his patella tendon, he’s the first tackle off the board. The fact that the Chiefs got him at 32 could be like unbelievable value if he comes back from the knee injury.”

Before his time at Ohio State, Simmons started 13 games at right tackle for his hometown team, San Diego State. He then transferred to Ohio State, where he started 19 games at left tackle. The San Diego native has shown versatility with the ability to play both tackle positions.

Simmons will have an opportunity to start and compete against Jaylon Moore, whom the Chiefs signed earlier in the offseason. Jawaan Taylor will likely keep his role at right tackle.