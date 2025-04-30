Travis Kelce isn’t letting the NFL's anonymous rumor mill off the hook when it comes to Shedeur Sanders’ fall in the 2025 Draft. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end went off on the latest New Heights podcast, blasting unnamed sources who questioned Sanders’ character behind the scenes, per MensJournal.

“There’s no validity to it,” Kelce fumed. “If you have something to say, say it. Don’t hide behind the ‘anonymous’ label like a coward.” His rant came in response to speculation that off-field concerns contributed to Sanders sliding all the way to the fifth round, where the Cleveland Browns finally took a chance on him. Despite some scouts questioning his draft stock, Kelce made it clear he saw a first-round talent when watching Sanders’ film.

This hit close to home. Kelce has been through similar situations. Back in 2013, character questions shadowed his draft journey too, stemming from a suspension during his college days. That likely explains why he's so fired up about how the Colorado quarterback was handled. “If you think he’s not your guy, fine. But don’t tarnish his name without owning it,” Kelce said.

Fresh start in Cleveland

Kelce's critique wasn’t just about media ethics. He’s genuinely bullish on Sanders' potential. “What I saw on tape looked like a much higher pick,” he added, praising Shedeur’s skill and competitiveness. “It seems like he’s just a motivated football player who comes from a big football family.”

That family connection — with Deion Sanders as father and coach — has made headlines for years, and perhaps played a role in the polarizing draft buzz. But for Kelce, all of that background only underscores Shedeur's readiness. “This is going to be such a fresh start for him,” he said. “I can see him working his ass off and becoming the starting quarterback in Cleveland at some point, for sure.”

The Browns also picked Dillon Gabriel earlier in the draft, but Travis Kelce’s comments make it clear he thinks Shedeur could rise through the ranks quickly.