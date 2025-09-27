Julia Fox is telling it like it is, and that the Kansas City Chiefs' having a rough start to the season has nothing to do with Taylor Swift.

The Chiefs finally got a win this season after they defeated the New York Giants (22-9) last week. However, prior to the back-to-back losing streak– the Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in week one (27-21) and the Philadelphia Eagles in week two (20-17) — some NFL fans were blaming Swift and other WAGS (wives and girlfriends of sports stars) for the athlete's downfall.

“Like, if a guy loses a game it’s a girl’s ‘fault,’ it’s, like, his girlfriend’s ‘fault.’ It’s just crazy. And all the superstitions and all the irrational ass s*** that these men believe, you know, that ultimately leads to a woman being blamed,” Fox explained to Pedestrian.TV on Thursday, Sept. 25.

“I remember Travis Kelce lost a game, and then people were saying that it was Taylor Swift’s fault. It was just like, ‘What? That’s crazy!’ But, you know, blame women — they love to do that.”

Fox went on to explain how women who have relationships with men who are athletes have another level of fandom they have to deal with. The actress shared that there is a lot of negativity that women have to go through.

“Eventually you do find yourself reading the gossip or whatever, the tabloids. It kinda piques your curiosity,” she added. “The stakes are so high and the pressure is so much.”

While Fox is starring in a new football-thriller, Him, alongside Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers, she doesn't find herself to be a WAG in the future.

“It seems like such an intense world. … It’s definitely not for me,” Fox continued. “I definitely have a newfound respect for people in that world, especially the women.”

Taylor Swift reacts to “male sports fans” seeing her on TV

Swift has been dating Kelce for two years prior to his proposal last month, and unfortunately for the singer it is not the first time that NFL fans have voiced their opinion about her attendance at games. When the “Cruel Summer” singer announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast last month, she made a joke — which later became a trend on TikTok — about NFL fans seeing her on TV.

“I think we all know that if there’s one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens, it’s more of me,” she said on the podcast.