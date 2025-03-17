The Kansas City Chiefs have firmly established themselves as the NFL’s defining dynasty of the modern era. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have led the franchise to multiple Super Bowl berths and championships. However, sustained success demands continual roster refinement. The 2025 NFL Draft presents a prime opportunity to strengthen their championship foundation. With free agency now behind them, the Chiefs shift their focus to filling key roster gaps through the draft. This would ensure they remain at the forefront of the league. Utilizing the Pro Football Network (PFN) simulator, we explore how Kansas City might approach the first five rounds in a post-free agency surge.

Kansas City Chiefs 2025 Free Agency Recap

Despite falling short in February’s Super Bowl, the Chiefs remain well-positioned to contend for another title. That's thanks to a balanced mix of veteran leadership and emerging talent. Retaining key players such as Trey Smith, Nick Bolton, and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was a priority. Fortunately, Kansas City successfully secured their returns. Additionally, the team addressed a pressing need at offensive tackle by signing Jaylon Moore. With free agency in the books, their attention now turns to the upcoming NFL Draft. As things stand, they hold the No. 31 overall pick. This is a class rich with depth at offensive tackle, defensive line, and skill positions. As such, the Chiefs have plenty of options to reinforce their roster and keep their championship window wide open.

Here we'll try to look at the Kansas City Chiefs 5-round post-free agency frenzy 2025 NFL mock draft, per PFN simulator.

Round 1, Pick 31: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Sure, Hollywood Brown adds a much-needed vertical threat to Kansas City’s offense. Xavier Worthy has also been quite impressive. However, the Chiefs still lack a true No. 1 wide receiver. Enter Luther Burden III. The Missouri standout is an explosive playmaker with elite burst, reliable hands, and the ability to create separation at every level of the field. Burden is the complete package. He is a polished route-runner with the physicality to win contested catches and the agility to generate yards after the catch. With Rashee Rice’s legal situation (along with Worthy's) casting uncertainty over his availability and Brown playing on a short-term deal, securing a long-term solution at receiver is crucial. A local star, Burden would not only elevate the Chiefs’ passing attack. He would also generate excitement among the Kansas City faithful.

Round 2, Pick 63: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Mississippi

With Chris Jones continuing to anchor the interior defensive line, Kansas City must ensure they have capable edge rushers to capitalize on the disruption he creates. Princely Umanmielen fits the bill as an explosive pass rusher with a quick first step. Yes, he may not offer elite versatility across different defensive schemes. That said, Umanmielen thrives when deployed as a pure pass-rushing outside linebacker in a 3-4 system. His speed-to-power conversion makes him a perfect complement to George Karlaftis. This would provide the Chiefs with another dynamic weapon off the edge. Umanmielen presents both a high-upside selection and a critical need at this stage of the draft.

Round 3, Pick 94: Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M

Continuing their focus on strengthening the trenches, the Chiefs turn to Texas A&M’s Shemar Turner in Round 3. He is a relentless force along the defensive front. Turner just possesses the versatility to line up at multiple spots. He can use his violent hands and high motor to disrupt plays. Sure, he may not have prototypical length. Still, his technical refinement and effort level make him an intriguing developmental piece. Adding both Turner and Umanmielen ensures Kansas City remains dominant in the trenches while preparing for the potential departure of veteran contributors in the coming seasons.

Round 4, Pick 133: Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE, Virginia Tech

Championship-caliber defenses thrive on depth. The Chiefs should continue to build their pass-rushing rotation by selecting Virginia Tech’s Antwaun Powell-Ryland in Round 4. Powell-Ryland brings elite speed off the edge. He can disrupt quarterbacks in key moments. Yes, his frame may limit him to a more specialized role early in his career. On the flip side, his natural pass-rush ability makes him a valuable rotational piece in Steve Spagnuolo’s defense. Kansas City has a track record of developing raw but talented pass rushers. Powell-Ryland could become the latest to thrive under Spagnuolo’s tutelage.

By addressing wide receiver and reinforcing their defensive front early, the Chiefs ensure they remain among the league’s elite while building for the future. This draft strategy not only secures immediate contributors. It also lays the foundation for another deep playoff run in 2025.

Final Thoughts

With their 2025 NFL free agency moves reinforcing key areas, the Kansas City Chiefs enter the draft with a clear focus: sustain their dominance by securing both immediate contributors and long-term playmakers. This five-round mock draft accomplishes just that, adding a dynamic No. 1 receiver in Luther Burden III while fortifying the defensive trenches with Princely Umanmielen, Shemar Turner, and Antwaun Powell-Ryland. These selections not only provide immediate impact but also ensure the Chiefs maintain a deep, well-rounded roster capable of competing for another Super Bowl. As Patrick Mahomes continues to cement his legacy, Kansas City’s front office proves once again that smart drafting is key to sustaining championship success. If the Chiefs execute a draft similar to this, they will remain the team to beat in the NFL for years to come.