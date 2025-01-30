There's only one game left in the 2024 NFL campaign, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are set to duke it out in Super Bowl 59. And while the Chiefs sole focus is on this game, free agency is waiting for them on the other side of this contest. As a result, they are already being linked to Minnesota Vikings left tackle Cam Robinson, as are the Los Angeles Rams.

The Vikings picked up Robinson in a midseason trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars after they lost their starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw to a season-ending knee injury back in Week 8. Robinson ended up putting together the best stretch of his career while with Minnesota, and it could result in him earning a contract worth over $20 million per year in free agency this offseason.

“Robinson quite possibly played his way above the $20-million-per-year threshold, with the recent precedent of Garett Bolles' four-year, $82 million deal in Denver as a comp. The Rams and Chiefs are among teams that could be looking for left tackle help. And a return to Minnesota isn't totally off the table, after the Vikings traded for Robinson at midseason,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported.

Chiefs, Rams both could use Cam Robinson's help at left tackle

If the Chiefs have had one weakness this season, it's been at left tackle. Wanya Morris, Kingsley Suamataia, and D.J. Humphries all struggled at this spot, which resulted in Joe Thuney, who primarily plays at one of the guard spots, shifting outside to tackle. Ideally, Kansas City would move Thuney back to guard, which could make Robinson a target for them.

The Rams own left tackle, Alaric Jackson, is set to hit free agency, so if he goes elsewhere, Los Angeles could opt to target Robinson, who is a bit of an upgrade over Jackson. With two teams already eyeing him, and several others sure to join the always expensive left tackle market, Robinson could get paid this offseason, and it will be interesting to see how his free agency unfolds.