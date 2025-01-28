The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes as the quarterback. With so much success, it's easy to forget all of the changes the team has been through in the last decade. Eric Bieniemy was the offensive coordinator with the Chiefs but left to try and snag a head coaching job. With the Jets, Texans, and other openings, Bieniemy is on the verge of returning to the NFL as an OC per Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.

Expand Tweet

Bieniemy was the offensive coordinator in Kansas City from 2018-2022. He took the job when Matt Nagy went to the Chicago Bears. He was promoted from running backs coach, a title he held from 2013-17. When he did not get a head coaching job, he left for the Commanders. The hope was that he could succeed without Mahomes and show his coaching prowess.

But the 2023 Commanders were terrible, ending in a clean sweep of Ron Rivera's coaching staff. Bieniemy went back to UCLA in 2024, where he was from 2003-05, but “mutually parted ways” with the team after the season. A second chance in the NFL awaits and there are plenty of first-year head coaches looking for a play-caller. Where should Bieniemy land this offseason?

Eric Bieniemy should be a hot NFL coordinator name

There was plenty of turnover in the NFL coaching circles this offseason and some teams could be ready to win. Bieniemy should be in the conversation for all of the openings because of his connection to the Chiefs. Andy Reid has had an outstanding career as an offensive coach and Bieniemy learned under him. That should bring a lot of interest in his services.

The Jets are one of the teams with an opening and need a strong offensive coordinator. Aaron Glenn is a defensive mind and should trust Bieniemy to call the offensive plays. He did not call the plays in Kansas City but has been around the league for a long time. With a veteran quarterback like Aaron Rodgers running the offense, it would be a good start for his play-calling era.

The Texans saw a significant decline in CJ Stroud's performance this season but still won the division and won a playoff game. He is still the future of the team and needs great coaching to bounce back in Year 3. They fired Bobby Slowik and could bring in the veteran Eric Bieniemy to help usher him through this year.