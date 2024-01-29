Immortality may be priceless, but witnessing it is definitely not. Although a matchup pitting two of the NFL's biggest brands against each other was naturally going to command high market value, many fans will have to make a significant financial sacrifice to see the Kansas City Chiefs duke it out with the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Super Bowl 58.

But it could be worse. Thanks to a miracle deflection and a couple of ill-advised decisions in the NFC Championship, people will save up to $2,000.

“The cheapest ticket for the Super Bowl right now is $8,000,” The Messenger's Arash Markazi posted on X. “Multiple ticket brokers tell me it would have been $10,000 if the Detroit Lions were playing in their first-ever Super Bowl.”

Chiefs vs. 49ers sizzles more than people might even think

These insane numbers are on par with last year's average, illustrating the massive drawing power of the already legendary Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs' presence, much like the New England Patriots' dynasty before them, seems to elevate the championship game to another level. Whether fans want to soak up the greatness of the 28-year-old quarterback or celebrate the team's potential downfall, they are emotionally invested.

KC's Super Bowl 58 opponent is going to add plenty to the narrative in its own right, however. The 49ers have been a force in the NFC for much of the last half-decade and have a 2019-20 Super Bowl appearance to show for themselves (lost to KC). But this team emits a different aura.

Brock Purdy is the ultimate underdog story this rematch needs in order to feel truly fresh and special. The perpetually scrutinized Mr. Irrelevant will look to unequivocally detach himself from the words “carried” and “lucky” as he prepares to face off with the defending champions.

A Lions franchise trying to reverse a lifetime of pain and misery would be tough to beat on the drama scale, but ticket brokers clearly believe that the Chiefs and 49ers are fully capable of putting on a spectacle befitting of its Las Vegas venue.