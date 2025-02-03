Taylor Swift made a dazzling entrance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, donning a shimmering ruby-red Vivienne Westwood corset dress that had fans buzzing. The bold color choice wasn’t just a nod to her iconic Red era—it also served as a stylish tribute to her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, ahead of his Super Bowl appearance next week.

The singer-songwriter, who will present at the ceremony, completed her look with matching Casadei heels and over 60 carats of Lorraine Schwartz rubies, including waterfall earrings and a pair of statement rings. But the detail that truly stole the show was a delicate ruby leg chain featuring a “T” charm, designed in collaboration with Swift herself.

Fans immediately speculated that the accessory was a romantic nod to Kelce and a reference to her The Tortured Poets Department lyric: “What if he’s written ‘mine’ on my upper thigh only in my mind?” Swift, known for her love of Easter eggs, kept fans guessing as she strutted down the red carpet with her signature scarlet lipstick, further cementing the Chiefs-inspired aesthetic.

Taylor Swift shows her support for the Chiefs at the Grammys

This isn’t Swift's first use of fashion to hint at deeper meanings. Last year, she arrived in a black-and-white Schiaparelli Haute Couture look that many thought was a sign of Reputation (Taylor’s Version)—only to surprise everyone by announcing The Tortured Poets Department that night. With the pop star up for six awards this year, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year, fans wonder if another significant announcement could be on the horizon.

Despite Kelce’s absence—he had just arrived in New Orleans with the Chiefs in preparation for the Super Bowl—Swift made it clear he was on her mind. She had rocked a Louis Vuitton ensemble a week earlier while cheering him on at the AFC Championship game. Now, her stunning Grammys look appears to be another subtle show of support.

As Swift awaits the results of her nominations, one thing is certain: Whether she’s making music history or turning heads on the red carpet, she knows how to keep the world talking. And with her signature blend of style, storytelling, and surprise, she may just have more up her sleeve before the night is over.