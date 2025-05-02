May 2, 2025 at 11:51 AM ET

The Las Vegas Raiders have made plenty of changes during the 2025 NFL offseason. Las Vegas signed Pete Carroll as head coach, traded for QB Geno Smith, and added a potential superstar in running back Ashton Jeanty. Now the Raiders have plenty of reasons for optimism ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Las Vegas also added some players who could contribute during their rookie seasons. WR Jack Bech was one of my favorite players in this year's draft and he fills a huge need for the Raiders. Bech could start next to Jakobi Meyers and gives Geno another weapon on offense.

It is possible that CB Darien Porter could play during his rookie season as well, considering how thin the team's depth chart is at cornerback.

The Raiders will be a much better team in 2025 just from these improvements alone. However, there is still plenty of work to do building the roster.

Las Vegas should not be content with their roster heading into the summer. They have made some huge leaps forward, but there are still a few positions where they need to upgrade. The Raiders are the perfect kind of team to add some established veterans who can play contributing roles for one season.

But who should the Raiders attempt to add?

Below we will explore three moves the Raiders need to make following the 2025 NFL Draft.

Add a veteran wide receiver to fill out starting lineup

One of the biggest needs on the roster remains the wide receiver room. Even if the Raiders still had Davante Adams, they could still use depth at the position.

If you had asked me to pair the Raiders with a veteran receiver a few weeks ago, I would have confidently said Tyler Lockett.

However, Lockett signed a one-year contract with the Titans shortly before the 2025 NFL Draft. It is surprising that he did not want to play for his old coach in Las Vegas.

Nonetheless, there are other veteran receivers who could still add value to the Raiders.

The name firmly at the top of the list is a familiar face to Raiders fans. Veteran WR Amari Cooper is still a free agent after the Bills traded for him at the trade deadline. Cooper's contract expired and the Bills did not decide to bring him back.

The Raiders drafted Cooper in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Cooper spent four seasons with the Raiders before he was traded to the Cowboys for a first-round pick.

Cooper is not the dominant WR1 that he was in his prime. However, the veteran receiver still has plenty of juice and could play a big role for the Raiders.

Cooper hauled in 44 receptions for 547 yards and four touchdowns in 2024 split between the Browns and Bills.

He would become an immediate starter for the Raiders if signed.

Another solid option is Keenan Allen.

Allen can play anywhere on the field but is most dangerous when operating out of the slot.

Allen schematically has some overlap with the role Bech will likely play for the Raiders. He is still too good of a player to pass up. Allen could also become a mentor for Bech during his rookie season.

I would be shocked if the Raiders did not continue adding to the receiver position before training camp.

Could the Raiders use another running back to pair with Ashton Jeanty?

The Raiders have a legitimate starting running back with Ashton Jeanty.

But should they continue adding at the position?

Las Vegas currently has Raheem Mostert, Sincere McCormick, and Zamir White as backups for Jeanty. If the Raiders do not add additional running backs, they'll probably be just fine in 2025.

That said, they would be wise to look for some kind of insurance plan in case Jeanty misses time.

The one name that keeps jumping to mind for me is Nick Chubb. The veteran Browns running back suffered a freak knee injury during the 2023 season that put his career in jeopardy.

Chubb played some snaps in 2024 but ultimately went down with another injury.

Chubb was an elite running back when healthy. He apparently wants to continue playing in the NFL and could end up signing a contract this summer.

He would be a fascinating addition for the Raiders.

Add a veteran cornerback who can mentor Darien Porter

Wide receiver and cornerback are two long-term needs for the Raiders. Thankfully, adding Jack Bech and Darien Porter gives Las Vegas something to build around in the future.

But they still need to add more bodies before the 2025 season.

I believe a priority for the Raiders should be adding a veteran cornerback who can mentor Porter throughout the season. We can think of this veteran as part player and part position coach who can shadow Porter at all times.

Stephon Gilmore feels like an obvious choice for this role. He continues to prove that he can still play, bouncing from team to team since leaving the Patriots in 2020.

Gilmore would be the perfect mentor for Porter, but it is fair to question whether he'd view Las Vegas as an attractive landing spot.

Another option could be Rasul Douglas. He has flashed impressive play in both Buffalo and Green Bay, yet he remains a free agent.

Douglas is a dangerous cornerback who excels when playing in zone coverage. The Raiders will likely run a ton of zone now that Carroll is in charge.

Gilmore should be plan A, and Douglas plan B.

Just like with receiver, I would be shocked if the Raiders do not add a veteran before training camp.