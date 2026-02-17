The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to build a winner, and they are doing so by raiding the staff of the reigning Super Bowl champions. Just days after naming Klint Kubiak as the 25th head coach in franchise history, the Raiders are expected to hire Rick Dennison as a key addition to the offensive staff.

Dennison joins the Silver and Black after serving as the run game coordinator and senior offensive advisor for the Seattle Seahawks. His arrival marks a significant reunion, as he worked closely with Kubiak during Seattle's historic 14-3 run and subsequent Super Bowl LX victory.

With over 30 years of NFL coaching experience, including stints as an offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and Buffalo Bills, Dennison brings a wealth of institutional knowledge to a Raiders team desperate for offensive stability.

The connection between the two teams was on full display early last year during their preseason opener on August 7, 2025. In a game that ended in a rare 23-23 tie, the offensive philosophies of both squads were tested. During that contest, current Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, who was then the Seahawks' starter, played the opening series for Las Vegas before making way for Aidan O'Connell.

O'Connell finished that night with 205 passing yards and one touchdown, though he did throw two interceptions. On the ground, the Raiders struggled to find a rhythm, with rookie Ashton Jeanty managing only -1 yard on three carries.

Dennison’s primary task will be to fix those rushing woes. The Raiders finished the 2025 regular season with a disappointing 3-14 record, ranking near the bottom of the league in several offensive categories. By bringing in a veteran like Dennison to coordinate the run game, Kubiak is clearly prioritizing the “product” in the trenches.

As the Raiders transition into the Kubiak era, the staff is quickly taking shape with a championship pedigree. If Dennison can replicate the success he found in the Pacific Northwest, the Vegas faithful might finally have something to cheer about in 2026.