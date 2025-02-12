New Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll is filling out his staff. Carroll hired two of his sons to work for him, per NBC Sports. Brennan Carroll is the offensive line coach and run game coordinator, and Nate is the assistant quarterbacks coach.

Raiders coach Pete Carroll announced his full staff on Wednesday. Carroll got the job leading the Raiders this offseason, after spending some time away from coaching. Carroll also coached at USC in college, as well as the New York Jets, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in the NFL. He made two Super Bowls in Seattle, winning one of them.

The Raiders fired Antonio Pierce following a 4-13 record in 2024. Pierce lasted just one season as full-time coach.

Pete Carroll will try and rebuild a struggling Raiders franchise

The Raiders have been one of the least successful NFL franchises in recent years. Las Vegas has fired several coaches over the years, going back to when the team played in Oakland.

Carroll is a bigger name than most of those coaches, though. He will be tasked with leading the team back to the postseason. Las Vegas last made the NFL playoffs in 2021. The team hasn't made the Super Bowl in more than 20 years. The franchise's last championship was in 1983.

Carroll has had success in the NFL, but struggled in the final years of his Seattle tenure. The Seahawks went just 25-26 in Carroll's final three years there. In 2024, the head coach worked as an advisor for Seattle.

Carroll had a great run in college while at USC. Although the team was accused of NCAA violations, the Trojans won two national championships during his tenure. He's one of three coaches to win a national championship in college football, as well as a Super Bowl.

The Raiders coach took two franchises to the playoffs, in the Patriots and Seahawks. Time will tell if he can do it a third time in Las Vegas.