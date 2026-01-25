Mike McDaniel has agreed in principle to become the Los Angeles Chargers' next offensive coordinator. However, that is unless McDaniel lands another head coaching opportunity.

He has already taken his name out of consideration for the Buffalo Bills job. However, McDaniel is still in consideration for the Las Vegas Raiders opening, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“Still in the mix for the Raiders coaching job is Mike McDaniel,” Rapoport said. “He has pulled out of some of these things, but still in the mix for the Raiders. So we will see what Las Vegas ends up doing.”

"Still in the mix for the Raiders coaching job is Mike McDaniel," Rapoport said. "He has pulled out of some of these things, but still in the mix for the Raiders. So we will see what Las Vegas ends up doing."

Davis Webb is a strong candidate for the Raiders; The latest on the Eagles OC search; The Steelers hired Mike McCarthy but what about his QB?

The Raiders have casted a wide net in search of their new leader. Alongside McDaniel, Las Vegas is eyeing Denver Broncos quarterback coach Davis Webb and Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. The franchise wants an offensive voice for the quarterback they plan on taking at No. 1 overall.

In McDaniel, the Raiders would be getting a new leader with head coaching experience. He spent four years at the helm of the Miami Dolphins. Things started off hot with a pair of playoff appearances. But after a 7-10 2025 campaign, Miami decided to part ways. He ended his Dolphins' tenure with an overall record of 35-33.

McDaniel will have to answer questions about why things went awry with the Dolphins. However, no one is doubting his offensive acumen. The Raiders are at least interested in seeing what he has to offer. And now they know that not hiring him means they'll be facing off against him twice a year.

After their Pete Carroll debacle, the Raiders know they cannot afford another head coach miss. McDaniel will have the opportunity to prove he is the ideal candidate.