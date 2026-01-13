The Los Angeles Chargers’ season ended in shame with a miserable loss. And they might lose defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, too. Minter’s whirlwind head coaching interview list continued with the Cardinals and Dolphins headlining the updated requests, according to a post on X by Albert Breer.

“Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has interview requests from the Browns, Cardinals, Dolphins, Falcons, Giants, Raiders, Ravens and Titans, per source. That's right—all 8 teams with openings put in for him. Minter is interviewing with the Titans and Cardinals today.”

Minter served as a defensive assistant with the Ravens from 2017-20. He returned to the college ranks with Vanderbilt and Michigan before becoming the Chargers’ DC in 2024. His defense with the Chargers ranked in the top 10 in yards allowed for the 2025 season. That put him on the radar of teams in need of a head coach.

Chargers Jesse Minter a popular head coach candidate

It doesn’t hurt that Minter has a nice list of names to drop. He has worked under Mike Macdonald, John Harbaugh, and Jim Harbaugh. And he’s relatively young age 42.

Minter’s list of suitors is long, according to a post on X by Mike Garafolo.

“He has requests in from the Titans and the Browns,” Garafolo said. “Right now, that list stands at two. It is not going to stay at two. Trust me. The Ravens, at the very least, for whom he worked for four years as an assistant under John Harbaugh, are expected to submit a request to speak to Minter. The Giants as well, and perhaps even more. Minter is a hot head-coaching candidate, working with Jim Harbaugh and John Harbaugh. Certainly, that pedigree that he has worked under, expecting him to get a ton of interest this coming week.”

It seems inevitable that Minter will land a head-coaching position in this cycle. It’s one of those strike-while-the-iron-is-hot situations.

Jim Harbaugh lauded the work of Minter during the Chargers’ 2024 season, according to the Pat McAfee Show.

“We've gotta enjoy Jesse Minter while we have him because I think he's gonna be a Head Coach next year. We’ll be competing against him,” Harbaugh said. “He’s a humble warrior. He's always trying to get better, and he has IT.”