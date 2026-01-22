The Los Angeles Chargers were once again one-and-done in the NFL playoffs. This time, it was the New England Patriots that sent the Chargers home early, 16-3. While quarterback Justin Herbert and the offense struggled mightily, the defense did its part.

That was a common theme throughout the 2025 season. The Chargers ranked inside the top 10 in nearly every defensive category, thanks in large part to defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

On Thursday, it was revealed that the Baltimore Ravens have hired Minter to be their new head coach, replacing John Harbaugh.

After the news surfaced, Pro Bowl defensive back Derwin James Jr. took to social media.

“Earned so happy for you, coach Love you big dog ‼️ ” James posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Minter began his coaching career as a Defensive Intern at Notre Dame in 2006. After spending nearly a decade at the college level as an assistant, he landed a job in the pros, ironically, with the Ravens in 2017. He spent three years in Baltimore before heading back to college as a defensive coordinator.

The former Chargers coordinator helped Michigan win the National Championship as a defensive coordinator, which landed him the job in Los Angeles. Over his two years with the Chargers, he helped transform what was a leaky defense into one of the better units in the NFL.

James and the secondary was good well before Minter arrived. But LA's rush defense was near-historically bad just a few seasons ago. They finished eighth this season, allowing just over 105 yards per game on the ground.

Suffice it to say, he has paid his dues and earned the job with the Ravens.