Linebacker Denzel Perryman's return to action for the Los Angeles Chargers was supposed to mark a fresh chapter after nagging issues kept him sidelined late last year. Instead, his comeback was cut short when he was forced off the field with another injury in his first game in Brazil.

During Week 10 of the 2024 season, Perryman logged a single tackle against the Denver Broncos and got injured again, but this time with a groin injury, which was a tough blow for the team at that time.

Unfortunately for Los Angeles, the news since the last game has not been encouraging. According to Ian Rapoport from NFL Network, Perryman was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain following Friday's 27-21 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, Brazil.

The update confirms he is considered week-to-week and is expected to miss multiple games, as high-ankle sprains typically require four to six weeks of full recovery, meaning the Chargers will have to rely on depth at linebacker for the foreseeable future. It's a difficult setback for a player who had just worked his way back into the lineup after battling a groin injury last fall.

The absence of Perryman could be significant. His ability to plug gaps in the run game and provide a steady veteran presence is hard to replace, especially in a division where the Chargers will regularly see heavy rushing attacks from rivals like the Raiders.

While players like Daiyan Henley are expected to step up, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter may need to shuffle responsibilities to keep the unit stable.

The injury overshadowed what was otherwise a signature moment for the Chargers. Their win in Brazil snapped a seven-game skid against the Chiefs and ignited fans who had grown tired of falling short in close battles. Justin Herbert led the offense with poise, throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns, while Quentin Johnston and Keenan Allen both found the end zone.

It was one of the Chargers' most complete performances in recent years, positioning them as serious AFC West contenders. Still, Perryman's loss looms large. His recovery timeline will be monitored as the Chargers aim to build on the momentum from their landmark victory.