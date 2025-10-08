The Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens struck a deal for a player swap and a pick swap on Tuesday. The Chargers sent safety Alohi Gilman + a 2026 5th rounder to the Ravens for OLB Odafe Oweh and a 2027 7th rounder via the Los Angeles Rams to the Chargers.

This trade will benefit both teams. The Ravens needed a free safety to pair with Kyle Hamilton. There might not be one better than Gilman, as he and Hamilton were teammates in the secondary for one season at Notre Dame. The chemistry is already there.

The Chargers needed a pass rusher to replace the injured Khalil Mack. If Mack can return this season, they would form a unique duo at outside linebacker. Head coach Jim Harbaugh, the brother of Oweh's former coach, even compared Oweh to Mack.

“He’s a lot like Khalil Mack. Direct rusher, but has speed, has depth, has ability to set the edge. Been a very good, productive young player, in the prime of his career.”

Harbaugh expects Oweh to play this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Chargers are in need of a win after losing back-to-back games to the New York Giants and Washington Commanders.

Oweh's role should be similar. Playing in the AFC and in a similar Harbaugh system won't require many adjustments. The defense needs him to make plays on the quarterback. He has been a great rusher at pressuring the QB since he was drafted first overall out of Penn State. Last season, Oweh finished with 10 sacks and 9.5 stuffs. He added 39 tackles and one forced fumble.

The Chargers recently signed back running back Nyheim Hines to the practice squad. He will likely serve as the third running back for the Bolts this weekend. The offense is in trouble; LA will need the defense to play very well.