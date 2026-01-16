Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers are trying to move on from another terrible showing in the playoffs. Harbaugh is certainly capable of getting this team over the hump eventually, but he needs a strong, offensive-minded coach to help him and Justin Herbert get there. After the team let go of Greg Roman, the Bolts are now in search of a new offensive coordinator and are requesting and completing interviews to find one.

Harbaugh said earlier in the week that he will be looking for an experienced play caller to be the next OC for the offense. The goal is not just win a playoff game but to make a run for the Super Bowl. The team certainly has the talent.

On Friday, the Chargers completed an interview with former Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan for the OC job. Callahan becomes the third coach to interview for the role after Shane Day (QB coach) and Marcus Brady (Passing game coordinator) both completed interviews as in-house candidates.

Callahan did not have any success with the Titans in his two years as coach. He coached the worst record in the league last season, which earned them the No. 1 overall pick. He and Cam Ward were unable to see any success this season, and the Titans quickly moved on from Callahan before the year could end. Former Chargers head coach Mike McCoy took over as interim head coach.

Callahan was the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2019 to 2023. He coached a very good quarterback, Joe Burrow, and an elite offense for a few seasons. Coaching runs in his family's blood. There is no doubt that he will be coaching an offense again in the future, even if the Chargers don't end up hiring him.

The Chargers need a great OC to get this team moving in the right direction.