The Los Angeles Chargers are offensive coordinator hunting for Justin Herbert and company. Head coach Jim Harbaugh fired Greg Roman after two seasons, opening the position. Now Arthur Smith has entered the picture.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed Sunday that the Chargers placed a request in to chat with Smith.

“Smith has significant OC interest and is also a head coach candidate,” Rapoport posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Smith has drawn intrigue for his recent work with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“PIT averaged their most points since 2020 this season. He had a top five offense as a Titans OC,” Rapoport shared.

What involvement does Justin Herbert have in OC search?

Many around the league wonder if the Bolts would allow their QB1 to help decide the OC. Especially with the high volume of success he's hit with the franchise.

Chargers insider for The Athletic Daniel Popper believes the All-Pro QB should have say on the matter.

“They should be involving Herbert in the offensive coordinator search, though Harbaugh said he has no plans to do so,” Popper wrote in his insider report.

Roman's underperformance as a postseason play-caller led to his eventual exit. His offenses became outplayed and overmatched against the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots in consecutive postseasons.

But last Sunday's results in the NFL Playoffs became the final straw. LAC mustered just 207 total yards including 120 through the air. The pass protections emerged as a weak link too in Foxborough — surrendering six sacks to the now AFC title game bound Pats.