After a disastrous offensive season, the Los Angeles Chargers have made a drastic move at the coaching position. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who was hired in 2024, was fired by the team after two seasons. After two disappointing playoff runs that featured a struggling offense, the team is looking for a new signal-caller.

One might wonder how Justin Herbert factors into this conversation. After all, he's the Chargers' franchise quarterback and the pilot of the offense their hand-picked coordinator will run. One might think that Herbert would have some say as to who should call the shots. However, it seems like Jim Harbaugh doesn't think that should be the case.

“They should be involving Herbert in the offensive coordinator search, though Harbaugh said he has no plans to do so,” Daniel Popper wrote for his article on The Athletic. “‘He’s not looking to be the GM or the coach,' Harbaugh said. ‘It’s our responsibility to put him in the best position possible.'”

The Chargers' offense was once again nonexistent in the playoffs. Against the New England Patriots' defense, LA only mustered up three points. The offensive line struggled to generate running lanes for their running backs and failed to protect Herbert. That being said, Herbert didn't do himself any favors in the game, missing some makeable throws and failing to move the offense efficiently.

Roman has been criticized for his game-planning as well. His inexplicable abandonment of the run game has plagued him since his days with the Ravens, and it came back to haunt him with the Chargers. The incoherence of their passing attack also did Herbert no favors during the season.

The Chargers are hoping that Year 3 of the Harbaugh-Herbert partnership will bring about some tangible improvements. The luster of their surprise playoff appearance last season has worn off. Now, LA is looking for results that are better than a first-round exit in the postseason.