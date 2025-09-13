The Los Angeles Chargers' 27-21 Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs was a bit of a slugfest down in Brazil. Things got chippy in that contest as defensive tackle Teair Tart was seen smacking Travis Kelce in the face mask in the third quarter. With Week 2 on the horizon, the NFL has given Tart a fine for his behavior.

Reports indicate that Tart, who is 28 years old, is being fined $12,172 for the unnecessary roughness call in Week 1, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The play resulted in a penalty when it occurred.

“The NFL fined Chargers DT Teair Tart $12,172 for unnecessary roughness — smacking Chiefs TE Travis Kelce in the face mask last week in Brazil. Tart wasn’t ejected. But he was flagged, and now fined.”

The NFL fined #Chargers DT Teair Tart $12,172 for unnecessary roughness — smacking #Chiefs TE Travis Kelce in the facemask last week in Brazil. Tart wasn’t ejected. But he was flagged, and now fined. pic.twitter.com/LHStQprYth — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 13, 2025

Article Continues Below

Teair Tart went viral after slapping Travis Kelce, as he went on to troll Taylor Swift afterward. The fine is likely the only punishment he'll receive from the league. Had the NFL initiated a suspension, it would have done so in the announcement. He'll be ready to play in the Chargers' next game against the Las Vegas Raiders in a highly anticipated Monday night matchup.

At 6-foot-2, 315 pounds, the sixth-year pro is known for plugging holes in the run game. He makes most of his plays at the line of scrimmage and emerged as a top-tier run stopper for the Chargers in the 2024-25 campaign, recording 29 combined tackles (15 solo), one sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and an interception. Teair Tart signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract to remain in Los Angeles this season.

Look for Tart to play a key role in Week 2, as the Chargers will hope to slow down back Ashton Jeanty. The former Boise State running back entered the league as one of the most prolific rushers in college football history, and the Raiders will want to get him the ball early and often. But if Teair Tart is playing in peak form, then it could be tough sledding for Jeanty.