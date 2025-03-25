The Los Angeles Chargers finished the first year of the Jim Harbaugh era with a blowout loss to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round. Still, there are high hopes for the future of the team, especially with Justin Herbert in tow. The Chargers added running back Najee Harris and some other pieces in free agency, including a reunion with wide receiver Mike Williams.

The Chargers hold the No. 22 selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, and there are several ways they can go with the pick.

ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum had a new mock draft, and in it he had the Chargers selecting Michigan tight end Colston Loveland in what would be a reunion with Harbaugh.

“This is an ideal scenario for coach Jim Harbaugh. He could be reunited with his former tight end from his Michigan days and also fill a hole in the offense. L.A. signed Tyler Conklin and has Will Dissly, but Loveland would jump them both on the depth chart to provide quarterback Justin Herbert with another top-tier option beyond Ladd McConkey. Loveland is a great route runner for a 6-foot-6 player, and he'd be a plug-and-play day one starter for the Chargers. He had 56 catches for 582 yards in 2024. (Loveland's run blocking isn't great, but I could see it improving given his work ethic.)”

Loveland being mocked to the Chargers figures to be a common one for several reasons. There is the Harbaugh-Michigan connection with Loveland being a part of the Wolverines' national title team. Moreover, the Chargers' need for a tight end is obvious.

The Chargers did sign Conklin, the veteran, although his numbers don't jump off the page.

Pn the other hand, Loveland caught 108 passes for 1,353 yards and 11 scores during his time in Michigan, and he would be a big boost to the offense if he ends up in LA.