The Los Angeles Chargers could be one of the more active teams during the 2025 NFL offseason. LA comes into the offseason with roughly $90 million in cap space to spend, making them the second richest team this offseason next to New England. The Chargers are set up nicely to add several talented players to a roster that needs multiple upgrades.

LA needs to add players at almost every position on the team. The Chargers are closely linked to Seahawks WR DK Metcalf, who requested a trade this week. They could also use more help at running back, on the interior of the offensive line, and all over the place on defense.

It is impressive what the Chargers accomplished in 2024, especially considering the state of their roster heading into the offseason. As a result, the Chargers have a chance to take a huge leap forward during the 2025 season if they make some smart moves over the next two months.

The Chargers can also use their full war chest of draft picks to upgrade the roster. LA boasts 11 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the 22nd overall pick.

But which players are on LA's radar? Will Harbaugh go after more Michigan players?

Below we will explore who the Chargers may target in the 2025 NFL Draft according to the PFF mock draft simulator.

Chargers add pair of Texas linemen in 2025 NFL mock draft

First, we will break down LA's complete draft haul before giving analysis of each individual pick.

Overall, the Chargers got an impressive draft haul that addresses multiple positions of need.

T Kelvin Banks Jr. – Texas – 22nd overall pick

DT Alfred Collins – Texas – 54th overall pick

RB RJ Harvey – UCF – 86th overall pick

EDGE Ahmed Hassanein – Boise State – 123rd overall pick

WR Nick Nash – San Jose State – 159th overall pick

T Logan Brown – Kansas – 177th overall pick

The Chargers start off the draft by picking up Texas tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.

Banks Jr. is a three-year starter at Texas and projects as one of the better tackle prospects in this year's draft class. According to the PFF mock draft simulator, Banks Jr. currently comes in as the 20th overall player on PFF's big board. That makes him a moderate value at the 22nd overall pick.

Banks Jr. has impressive size and has played against talented competition at Texas. He projects as a long-term starter in the pros at either guard or tackle. This is important because LA already has Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater as bookend tackles. Therefore, Banks Jr. will likely play at guard with the Chargers.

Next the Chargers pick up defensive tackle Alfred Collins, also from Texas.

Collins fills a big need on LA's defensive line. Collins is a physical specimen who boasts impressive positional versatility. He could be an early contributor for the Chargers, who are set to lose starters Morgan Fox and Poona Ford to free agency.

LA finally selects a running back in the third round, adding RJ Harvey from UCF.

The Chargers are projected to add talent at the running back position because of Jim Harbaugh's love of running the football. It is also a huge position of need right now in LA.

Harvey may not be the running back of the future for the Chargers, but he could serve as a useful backup. He boasts strong contact balance and adds extra yards after contact because of his strength. Harbaugh will punishing opposing defenses with a back like him.

Next, the Chargers add a pass rusher in Ahmed Hassanein from Boise State.

Hassanein is a bit of a project, with NFL.com's Lance Zierlein grading him as a “candidate for bottom of roster or practice squad.” Hassanein logged 32 tackles for loss, including 22 sacks, in the Mountain West over the past two seasons, so the upside is certainly there.

However, Hassanein lacks NFL instincts and will require plenty of coaching to become a useful player in the NFL. I'd imagine LA would give him a shot as a pass rush specialist.

Finally, the Chargers used the last two picks of this mock draft on offensive players.

LA adds to their depleted receiver room with San Jose State wideout Nick Nash. Nash is a converted dual-threat quarterback who brings incredible competitiveness and football character to the table. It is easy to imagine a coach like Harbaugh falling in love with Nash. He could compete for a receiver spot and, at worst, become a talented special teamer.

The Chargers also spent a fifth-round pick on tackle Logan Brown. He simply projects as depth behind Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt.