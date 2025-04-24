The Los Angeles Rams aren't one to surprise fans on NFL Draft night. The collaboration of general manager Les Snead and Sean McVay have made wise choices the last two classes. But the latest Rams' mock selection will raise eyebrows from fans.

Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network unveiled his final mock draft before Thursday. He's picking L.A. to pull this stunner: Drafting help for Kyren Williams.

That's right — the Rams' Pro Bowl RB gains a backfield teammate at No. 26. And it's Omarion Hampton of North Carolina arriving to the “Rams House.” Here's why Jeremiah believes the highly-touted back is a fit in the City of Angels.

“On the surface, this might be puzzling, given the presence of Kyren Williams. But Williams is in the final year of his contract and had only one carry of 30-plus yards last season. In comparison, Saquon Barkley had 13 such runs, including the playoffs. Hampton provides a more explosive element to the Rams’ run game and can eventually take over as RB1,” Jeremiah said.

Can Rams make it work between Omarion Hampton, Kyren Williams?

This is a bold projection from Jeremiah. Williams and Hampton's position isn't considered a high need for the Rams. Los Angeles even took national champion Blake Corum of Michigan in day two of last year's draft. Williams established himself as a Pro Bowl talent not long ago in 2023.

Hampton, however, brings immense potential to the field. He'd become the biggest RB option for McVay and company if brought over. The Tar Heels star stands at 6-feet, 224-pounds. Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network raved about Hampton's physicality in his pre-draft evaluation.

“High-volume battering ram with a three-ingredient recipe of size, strength and aggression. Hampton is a linear runner lacking creativity and wiggle, but once the gas is engaged, he runs like a downhill truck whose brake lines have been cut,” was the first sentence Zierlein wrote.

Hampton instantly improves the inside running element for the Rams. Taking him still runs the risk of pushing out Williams quick. But again, RB wasn't labeled a significant need compared to cornerback, safety, offensive line, or even quarterback.

Speaking of the latter position, the Rams are “very high” on two non-first round possibilities Tyler Shough and Kyle McCord. These ideas impact Matthew Stafford ahead of 2025. Stafford broke his silence about a possible new QB coming, saying he's OK with whoever L.A. grabs.