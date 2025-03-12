Cooper Kupp has waved goodbye to the Los Angeles Rams. Ending a brilliant eight-season run including winning Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player honors. But the move became salary cap related during 2025 NFL free agency.

The franchise first looked to find a trade suitor for Kupp in February. Now the Rams decided to release Kupp officially Wednesday. This decision clears massive cap space inside the Rams' facility, as ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter broke down.

“Rams now officially have released WR Cooper Kupp. They are designating Cooper Kupp as a post-June 1 cut, keeping his $29.78 million cap hit until June,” Schefter posted on X.

Schefter included additional dollar figures now attached to the Rams following Kupp's release.

“At that point, they will take on dead cap hits of $14.78 million in 2025 and $7.48 million in 2026 while creating $15 million in cap space,” Schefter added.

Cooper Kupp Rams release sparks multiple reactions

The Rams' decision got met with mixed emotions by fans. Some posted lengthy goodbyes on X to the beloved wideout.

Today, we say goodbye to not just a player, but a Rams legend, Cooper Kupp. From a third-round pick in 2017 to Super Bowl MVP, Triple Crown winner, and one of the most clutch receivers in NFL history, Kupp gave this team everything,” the account Rams Tapes shared on X. “Coop, you’ll always be a Ram. Thank you for the memories, the championship, and the legacy you’ll leave behind. LA is home forever.”

The account Rams Community also shared their own thanks online — by posting the charitable moments Kupp became involved in. One more Rams fan posted Kupp's heroic moments from the 2021 season Super Bowl that gave L.A. a new champion.

there is no 2022 rams super bowl without cooper kupp. pic.twitter.com/q2v0nrti2L — Alexis Kraft (@TheAlexisKraft) March 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Finally, Kupp himself sounded off online about Wednesday's stunning decision.

“Eight years of incredible memories,” Kupp began in a lengthy social media post.

He dove into the early years of his Rams tenure and how “we would grow to be something special here.” Even with some early frustration from L.A. fans.

“But we knew at the end of the day, it’s about providing moments. Shared experiences. The things that parents and their children will talk about and remember forever. That is what makes the ending of these last eight years so difficult. It’s the ending of something we have enjoyed building with you,” Kupp said.

He ended by saying the next chapter is soon to begin for him. While also concluding the best is still yet to come for him.