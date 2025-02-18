Guess who is trolling the Los Angeles Rams? Meanwhile, the Rams are going about their business of the offseason. And here’s one decision that could make an impact. The Rams may decide to release Cooper Kupp.

Kupp disclosed that the Rams are trying to trade him. But the Rams haven’t found a partner for a deal. His $20 million compensation package for 2025 is likely the problem in any trade talks.

If he still has WR1 hops in his body, Mike Florio said Kupp could be a bargain, even at $20 million, according to nbcsports.com.

“Kupp’s value will be driven by the role that his next team envisions,” Florio wrote. “From Kupp’s perspective, he doesn’t believe he had fallen off. Instead, the Rams have pivoted to Puka Nacua as the team’s No. 1 receiver. Would another team install Kupp as WR1? If so, $20 million could be viewed as a bargain.”

Does Rams WR Cooper Kupp still have it?

Kupp has missed 18 games over the last three seasons. That’s a huge chunk of time for a hefty financial investment. And he’ll be four years removed from his 2021 campaign of 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The Rams must pay Kupp a $7.5 million roster bonus on March 15. Delaying the trade until after the roster bonus is due would mean the Rams would pick up $7.5 million of Kupp’s $20 million salary. That leaves an acquiring team with just $12.5 million to pay in 2025.

“It all comes down to whether a new team will take on the full $20 million and whether the Rams will pay some of it in order to get a deal done,” Florio wrote. “If the Rams or the new team expect him to take less and he declines, an outright release becomes a potential option.”

This seems like a great opportunity for some NFL teams if he wins up only costing $12.5 million. That’s a true bargain if he plays anywhere close to 17 games. And even if he gets hurt again, the risk isn’t crushing.

One thing of note about Kupp is Matthew Stafford stopped throwing him the football late in the season. Considering the duo’s relationship, it turned into a shocking decline. That could means Kupp doesn’t have it anymore. Kupp got a ridiculous 21 targets in the season opener, and added three other double-digit target games. But over his last five games, Kupp saw 3, 3, 3, 1 and 7 targets.

Let the buyer beware.