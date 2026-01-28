The Los Angeles Rams must pick up the debris from the Seattle Seahawks destroying their Super Bowl hopes. Now comes creating the NFL Draft big board in Woodland Hills.

Fortunately for Rams fans, general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay have pulled off wise draft moves. Puka Nacua is one draft gem they landed on day three. Running back Kyren Williams was another third day pick the season before Nacua's arrival. Yet L.A. struck gold in landing Jared Verse as its first day one find in the era of Snead/McVay.

The Rams are already suggested to keep tabs with Makai Lemon of USC and Caleb Downs of Ohio State. Both look like the strongest contenders for No. 13 overall, where the Rams select via the Atlanta Falcons. Snead and the Rams' front office currently have over $43 million in cap room to work with.

But do one or the other prospect fall to 13th overall here? Below we explore what the Rams' 2026 seven-round draft class looks like via the PFF mock draft simulator. L.A. reels in 10 picks in total — including boosting a big need on defense.

Round 1, Pick 13: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Lemon lands inside the top 10 of this mock. So this allows Snead and the front office to address a more pivotal need at cornerback.

The 6-foot Delane hands the franchise a long-awaited young press cornerback. His hand jams at the line of scrimmage plus foot slides makes him elite at press man. But he's quick to shift to off-man and close gaps on short zone looks.

He's even earned this stirring comparison from NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein: Quinyon Mitchell of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Delane hands the NFC runner-ups a new CB1, with Cobie Durant likely to earn a big paycheck elsewhere.

Round 1, Pick 29: QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

Los Angeles stays at No. 29 after the conference championship game run. Plus thwarts off multiple trade attempts to land a potential true Matthew Stafford successor.

Stafford is contemplating his future. Signs indicate he'll earn Most Valuable Player honors — which additionally signifies he's still got plenty left.

Yet even McVay must think long term behind center as Stafford nears his 40s. L.A. never found his successor, even after drafting Stetson Bennett in the 2023 fourth round.

Simpson delivered sloppy production in the end. He must improve his deep ball accuracy too. But McVay will be drawn to his footwork, progressions and growing mechanics.

Round 2, Pick 61: Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

Kam Curl is aiming to return. But he endured a rough NFC title game and could anticipate having a big free agent market this spring.

Captain Quentin Lake still needs help on the backend regardless. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren enters the picture here.

L.A. should love his downhill attacking ability. He could vie for the “Star” role that calls for the most versatile defender (Jalen Ramsey played in this spot).

Round 3, Pick 93: Tackle Isaiah World, Oregon

One of the last holdovers from the St. Louis era Rob Havenstein isn't a lock to return. They must start thinking about his replacement at right tackle.

Isaiah World brings intrigue as a 6-foot-8, 312-pounder equipped with an impressive pass blocking resume. He even adjusted highly well to Oregon following his jump from Nevada.

He must correct his hands as he earned holding calls. However, he adds a past basketball background that explains his quick feet. World could even contend for the blindside down the road here.

Round 5, Pick 167: CB T.J. Hall, Iowa

The defense doesn't stop boosting CB.

The Hawkeyes star Hall is another press man option but brings strong breaks to the football. He's a technically sound defensive back with room to grow.

Hall drops in a loaded CB class. And he returns to the Golden State as he's a Fresno native.

Article Continues Below

Round 6, Pick 205: Center Pat Coogan, Indiana

The Rose Bowl MVP heads back to Southern California…this time inside the “Rams House.”

Coogan took advantage of his lone season of starting after leaving Notre Dame. He showed a cerebral side in picking up stunts and blitzes, then clearing the way for Indiana's weapons. McVay should love his experience and winning resume.

Round 6, Pick 208: TE Josh Cuevas, Alabama

Terrance Ferguson delivered very quiet production as the first Rams player taken in their 2025 class. He must trend upward this season.

But TE is a necessity here anyway with Tyler Higbee a free agent plus Colby Parkinson having one year left on his deal. The North Hollywood native Cuevas is a fluid, vertical route runner who fits this offense and is devastating after the catch. Just needs to clean up his blocking and adjust stronger to the ball.

Round 7, Pick 232: WR C.J. Daniels, Miami

Nacua positioned himself for a big money deal this offseason. Davante Adams has one year left on his deal. But Tutu Atwell helps clear room here — as he's not expected back.

Daniels brings 4.44 speed in the 40-yard dash and a knack for ridiculous catches.

All the replay angles of C.J. Daniels' one-handed catch 😳 Still in disbelief 😱 pic.twitter.com/Phb6J0YFYR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 1, 2025

He pulled off another one a couple weeks later against South Florida — where the Miami wideout dove amid heavy contact.

A WR friendly offense should love Daniels' presence.

Round 7, Pick 250: TE Riley Nowakowski, Indiana

Snead and McVay add to the national champion representation. This time getting IU fan favorite Nowakowski.

The Rams should embrace his versatility and blocking. The 6-foot-2, 243-pounder can even hand Williams and Blake Corum a lead blocking option while adding a goal line threat.

Round 7, Pick 256: S Skyler Thomas, Oregon State

The 10-person class wraps up with one of the few highlights out of Corvallis.

Thomas broke up four passes in coverage while delivering 42 solo tackles. He'll challenge first on special teams before gunning for one of the safety spots.