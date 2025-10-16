The bad news for the Los Angeles Rams is the questionable availability of Puka Nacua. The good news is the return of Tutu Atwell. And here are bold predictions for the Week 7 NFL London game against the Jaguars.

The Rams will travel across the country and then leap across the Atlantic Ocean to battle Jacksonville. It’s quite a journey, and it will likely play a role in how the Rams perform.

At the front of the list of questionable performers is the Rams’ Matthew Stafford.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford in for a poor day?

Maybe not. The Jaguars are tough against the run at No. 8 in the NFL. They also rank tied for No. 7 in points allowed per game. However, they surrender 256.3 yards per game through the air, and that ranks No. 30 in the league.

If the Rams have a full arsenal of receivers — it looks like Nacua won’t play — Stafford might have a field day. But since that seems unlikely, look for Stafford to get decent yardage but find the end zone maybe only once.

Still, some people think Stafford will do OK, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Losing Nacua is obviously a bad thing for [Stafford],” Mark Morales-Smith wrote. “No receiver has seen a higher usage rate this season than Nacua. However, despite losing his star receiver, Stafford is still projected for the most passing yards this week, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, which has his passing yards line set at 260+ (+107). This does make some sense. He will still have Davante Adams to throw the ball to, and he has a solid matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have allowed the 12th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.”

WR Davante Adams will have a season high in catches

If you want a good bet, take the “over” on receptions for Adams if Nacua doesn’t play. Stafford seems to enter every game since he’s been with the Rams with an attitude of, “I’m throwing it to who I’m throwing it to.” Look for Stafford to absolutely pepper Adams with targets. It’s easy to see Adams getting eight or more catches against the Jaguars.

Michael Florio sure thinks so, according to NFL.com. And Florio said it could turn into multiple touchdowns as well.

“[Adams] is the go-to guy in the red area and end zone, with the second-most end-zone targets in the NFL,” Florio wrote. “Not only should volume be on his side, but he plays 84 percent of his snaps out wide. And the Jags have been cooked by out-wide receivers. They have allowed the most yards to out-wide receivers, and only one team is within 150 yards of them. Adams is a must-play across the pond this week.”

Stafford said the duo is developing a connection, according to theramswire.com.

“There's been some good ones,” Stafford said. “There's been some missed ones. I would take the majority of the blame on a lot of those and just give him a better chance on a couple. He's still doing a great job of winning. I missed him on the one corner route in the end zone, and he made this guy look foolish. He’s doing a great job separating. I have to give him a couple of better chances. The early execution was just two throws really missed by me. That's the biggest thing I think when it boils down to it.”

Adams said things should get even better.

“I think we both would've liked to be a little bit more efficient,” Adams said. “But I know for myself over the last few [games], just based off how we started, [there’s been] a little bit of pressing. I think just playing, going out and playing, and figuring it out, me being Davante Adams, him being Matthew Stafford, everybody else being themselves. And not feeling a sense of having to fix it and do anything crazy to fix it, but just going out and making plays.

“We're not taking our time by any stretch of the imagination. I wouldn't say a sense of urgency is the necessary term, given we have a pretty good sense of urgency now. It’s just not easy man. We just have to put it together.”

RB Kyren Williams will make a splash play

The Jaguars will certainly try to roll coverage in the direction of Adams. That means Stafford will get at least one or two solid downfield looks in Tutu Atwell’s direction. It also means Williams will likely get a chance to make a big catch out of the backfield.

Williams said he is always trying to make an impact, according to therams.com.

“Just being able to play fast, decisive, make those type of plays, man, that's what I'm that's what I'm trying to continue to keep doing,” Williams said. “That's what I feel like when I'm at my best, is when I'm doing things like that. But just being able to contribute in all phases, that's kind of what I harp myself on, being able to block, catch, and run the ball. And so being able to do all those, do all those things, and have it show up, it means a lot to me.”