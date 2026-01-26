The Los Angeles Rams walked into Lumen Field on Sunday with Super Bowl aspirations, but they left with another heartbreaking “what if” after a 31-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. While the entire locker room felt the sting, the defeat carried an extra layer of historical cruelty for star wide receiver Davante Adams.

Despite a productive individual performance, Adams saw his season end in the penultimate round for the fifth time in his career. According to AP writer Josh Dubow, Davante Adams is now 0-5 in conference championship games.

He joins a rare list of postseason heartbreak; the only other player since the merger to play in at least five title games without a single win was John Cappelletti, who went 0-6 while playing for the Rams and the San Diego Chargers.

The loss wasn't for a lack of effort from the Rams' superstars. Quarterback Matthew Stafford kept Los Angeles in the hunt all night, completing 22-of-35 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns.

Adams played his part in the shootout, hauling in four receptions for 89 yards. He even managed to crack the top 10 in all-time postseason touchdown catches when he beat Riq Woolen for a two-yard score in the third quarter to cut Seattle’s lead to 24-20.

However, the Rams couldn't overcome self-inflicted wounds. A muffed punt by Xavier Smith set up a quick Seattle score, and the offense stalled when it mattered most.

With under five minutes remaining, Stafford’s fourth-and-4 pass to Terrance Ferguson fell incomplete after a brilliant breakup by Devon Witherspoon, effectively ending the Rams' comeback hopes. Puka Nacua led all receivers with 165 yards, but even his heroics couldn't snap the “Championship Game curse” currently following Adams.