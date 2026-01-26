Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford didn’t let the pain of losing the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle stop him from sharing a meaningful postgame moment with former teammate and current Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Instead of leaving the field following Los Angeles' 31-27 loss, Stafford was spotted trying to find Kupp amid a sea of people.

When he finally located Kupp, Stafford gave his former No. 1 receiver a hug in a heartwarming moment of sportsmanship.

Here is the video of that awesome interaction between Stafford and Kupp.

Stafford and Kupp forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aT2ektMYD8 — NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2026

While they are no longer teammates, Stafford and Kupp have an undeniably strong bond, thanks to their several years of playing together for Los Angeles. Their relationship was further cemented when they won a Super Bowl in the 2021 NFL season.

Now, Kupp gets a chance to win another Vince Lombardi Trophy with a different team, as the Seahawks have moved just a win away from completing the ultimate goal in football.

The 32-year-old Kupp, who spent his first eight seasons in the NFL with the Rams, made his mark as well in the NFC title game. He found the end zone on a 13-yard touchdown in the third period that extended the Seahawks' lead to 11 points. All told, Kupp had 36 receiving yards and a touchdown on four receptions and six targets.

As for Stafford, the 37-year-old signal-caller had a strong performance wasted in the loss to the Seahawks, passing for 374 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on 22-of-35 pass completions.