The Los Angeles Rams have made a flurry of moves early in the offseason. One of the biggest acquisitions so far was signing veteran wide receiver Davante Adams to a two-year $44 million contract after informing Cooper Kupp they plan to trade him. L.A. made another move on Monday to maintain the backup quarterback position by re-signing Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo, who played one game for the Rams last season, will remain in Los Angeles, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. The contract is worth $11 million. That's roughly an $8 million increase for the 33-year-old quarterback from the contract he signed last offseason.

“The Rams are bringing back QB Jimmy Garoppolo, per Mike Garafolo. He gets a one-year deal.”

Los Angeles has its quarterback situation set for now, with speculation that the team may still be interested in adding a young quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, with Garoppolo back with the Rams, things could be a little awkward for him and Adams.

The two played alongside one another for the Las Vegas Raiders. During that time, Davante Adams admitted that he “signed off” on the Raiders' benching of Garoppolo in favor of then-rookie Aidan O'Connell. The 32-year-old wideout also reportedly complained about Garoppolo's accuracy and that he simply wanted the best option possible under center.

Adams explained in further detail his frustrations about Garoppolo on the Netflix series “Wide Receiver.” The quarterback problems in Las Vegas played a key role that led the veteran wide receiver to demand a trade and be sent to the New York Jets to reunite with Aaron Rodgers early in the 2024 season.

Skip ahead to the 2025 offseason, and Adams and Garoppolo are teammates once again. Only this time, the veteran quarterback is the backup. Adams will have Stafford throwing him the ball after the Rams restructured Stafford's contract to keep him on the roster.

Cooler heads will likely prevail, as head coach Sean McVay has a firm grasp on his team. The Rams hope for Adams to fill in Kupp's role smoothly. Adams finished the 2024 campaign with 85 receptions, 1,063 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns through 14 games played.