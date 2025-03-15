When Davante Adams officially signed with the Los Angeles Rams, it felt like a huge deal.

After making the tough decision to say goodbye to Cooper Kupp due in no small part to his overlapping skills with Puka Nacua, the Rams found an ideal outside wide receiver to help close out Matthew Stafford's NFL career.

But why did Adams choose LA? Well, in his introductory press conference, the Fresno State product broke the decision down, including how Sean McVay pitched him on a potential role alongside Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua.

“There were a lot of different things that already appealed, and honestly, coming into it and knowing that this may be a thing that I would be a free agent is already something that was on my radar. After speaking with a couple of players, Sean, and a couple of the other personnel, it was clear that this was where I needed to be,” Adams told reporters.

“[The Rams were] definitely the most eager organization to reach out, whether it was the understanding of contracts or understanding of where I am in my game. Obviously, having an opportunity to play with [QB] Matthew [Stafford] is a heck of an opportunity. I can't wait to get started with that and the rest of the team, too. Being able to be with a contender at this point in my career is something I've been waiting for a while now. I've been putting the work in to make it happen, but now we got it. It's exciting.”

This wasn't, however, the first time McVay tried to pitch Adams on playing in LA, as elsewhere in his press conference, the former Jets receiver recalled a conversation back in 2019 at the Kentucky Derby.

“He just basically let me know that… we already connected in 2019 at the Derby out in Kentucky. He told me at that point because I think we played you guys in 2018… he made a comment, and he was just like, ‘Look, man, I have a lot of respect for your game, and it'd be amazing at some point to be able to team up, join forces and figure it out together on the same team.' At that point, you're on a different team, so you're like, ‘Yeah, it'd be cool one day,'” Adams explained.

“But to have it be a real thing now and him to have the opportunity to make sure that it didn't slip away because he certainly made sure it did not slip away, that was something that drew me kind of even closer to the Rams just knowing how much I was wanted. Having different players reach out, too, was another thing that meant a lot to me. It's a good feeling just being wanted and knowing what you still can contribute and bring to the game. It's always good when the other side of the organization views you the same way as you view yourself.”

Did McVay finally get his way over a half-decade in the making? Or was this simply a perfect example of right time, right place, right needs? While it's hard to say, one thing isn't: McVay and Adams are teaming up in 2025, and all's well that ends well.