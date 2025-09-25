Todd Gurley welcomed this sight Thursday in Baldwin Park, Ca.: Sierra Vista High School students wearing his famed Los Angeles Rams jersey, all ready to hear his message.

The former NFL running back and past NFC champion surprised the students with a guest appearance inside their basketball gym. He also gifted the schools brand new accessories as part of his partnership with Old Spice, reminding them the product gives “the best smell in the NFL.”

Todd Gurley speaking to Sierra Vista High today #RamsHouse @ClutchPoints pic.twitter.com/CKppjmj8iO — Lorenzo J. Reyna (@LJ_Reyna) September 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gurley reflected back on his illustrious career while taking questions from audience members. He also spoke to ClutchPoints for a one-on-one interview in revealing his list of favorite running backs, particularly one he called his “fantasy goat.”

The former Rams and Atlanta Falcons RB, though, also gave praise to a struggling NFL RB.

Former Rams RB Todd Gurley's lists top RBs including duo

Gurley admits his favorite running back “changes from year-to-year.” Yet he didn't hesitate to blurt out his top RB at the moment.

“My favorite and I love everything about him — Jonathan Taylor, man,” Gurley said of the Indianapolis Colts star. “Obviously AFC Player of the Week. He's just a good running back. I'm a big fan.”

Taylor is fresh off shredding the Tennessee Titans with three touchdowns on Sunday, keeping his Colts undefeated. He and the Colts now face Gurley's Rams on Sunday in what's become a highly-anticipated battle in Inglewood.

Taylor plays a similar elusive, speedy style that made Gurley a Pro Bowler. But he cited a notable NFC duo as his next favorite.

“Others are [Jahmyr] Gibbs, Plus [David] Montgomery. Shout out to them,” Gurley said regarding the Detroit Lions teammates.

Next from Gurley? A RB he credits for helping another team he monitors — but one over the internet.

“Then, he came in the clutch with my fantasy team. My fantasy goat…James Cook,” Gurley said about the Buffalo Bills star. “I'm saying, Georgia's finest.”

But then he spoke highly of a notable RB enduring a slow start in Ashton Jeanty, with Gurley reminding fans to stay patient about him.

“I see the spurts with Jeanty, honestly. That's the tough thing for him going through these struggles early. But I love this for him this early because it's really no pressure. You still got to go out and make a play,” Gurley said.

Gurley embraced the love from the youth inside the gym. The kids then took pictures with Gurley while earning new Old Spice products. He even showed up proudly wearing a red Old Spice shirt.