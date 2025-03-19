The Los Angeles Rams are currently in the middle of a highly important offseason for the future direction of the franchise. The Rams are coming off of a crushing road playoff loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and now have several key decisions to make regarding their roster on both sides of the ball.

One of the more under the radar players for the Rams' defense this season was cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who made some big plays for Los Angeles throughout the campaign. On Wednesday, the Rams rewarded Witherspoon with a new one-year contract, per Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports on X, formerly Twitter. The financial aspects of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Among Witherspoon's most notable plays of the year was a game-winning interception against the Arizona Cardinals late in the season which helped the Rams clinch the NFC West crown. Whitherspoon initially signed to the Rams prior to the 2023 season and resigned with the team's practice squad before this past year. He eventually was promoted to the main roster and made his impact felt, earning himself a new contract in the process.

Prior to his stint with the Rams, Whitherspoon was a member of the San Francisco 49ers, who drafted him in the third round in 2017 after playing his college football at Colorado.

Whitherspoon will remain a part of a talented Rams defensive unit that did an admirable job of moving on after the retirement of Aaron Donald this past season. The Rams performed better than anyone against the Eagles in the postseason this year, and they were also impressive in cooling off the red-hot Minnesota Vikings' offense in the previous round.

In any case, the Rams will now turn their attention to the NFL Draft, which is slated to begin in late April from Green Bay, Wisconsin.