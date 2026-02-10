The Los Angeles Rams have to be kicking themselves after watching Super Bowl 60 over the weekend, with the Seattle Seahawks demolishing the New England Patriots to earn their second trophy. The Rams very nearly knocked off the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game two weeks prior, but ultimately, they ended up falling just short.

One of the major areas of concern for the Rams in that game was the defensive backfield, as the team constantly found itself getting tormented on third-and-long situations by Sam Darnold and company.

Now, possibly in an attempt to address that issue, the Rams have added some expertise in that department to their coaching staff.

“The #Rams are expected to hire Tennessee’s Michael Hunter as a defensive backs coach,” reported Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports on X, formerly Twitter. “The ex-NFL defensive back was assistant defensive backs coach at Ohio State the last two years before Tennessee.”

Hunter played in the NFL for several years, beginning his career with the New York Giants before bouncing around to various other teams throughout the late 2010s.

The Rams will hope that he is able to provide some expertise in that area to a defense that was generally solid throughout the 2025 season, but showed some major signs of slippage against Darnold in the NFC Championship Game, a quarterback against whom they had previously enjoyed much success over the last couple of seasons.

The team recently saw quarterback Matthew Stafford win the league MVP award and seemingly indicate that he plans to return for the 2026 season, which could be a bit of a “Last Hoorah” for the Rams in their current era. Los Angeles also has a considerable amount of cap room to add in free agency this offseason, as well as a valuable first-round draft pick from the Atlanta Falcons in April.

Still, right now, frustrations are probably high in LA considering what went down in the Super Bowl.